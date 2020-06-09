Riding my bicycle June 5, I encountered a young black man. I said, “Good morning!” and smiled.
He enthusiastically replied, “How you doin’?” “Great,” I replied, “How are you?” I don’t recall his exact reply, but I heard him say, “Black lives matter.” I waved. He said, “Thank you.” I briefly considered going back to engage the young man, but didn’t.
I now regret that because I do not support the Black Lives Matter movement. I disagree with its policies/politics. I absolutely do believe that black lives matter! I try to imagine what it must be like to be black in a predominantly white society. I thought about this extensively, especially since the births of my grandchildren, who are half black. You can be certain their lives matter to me!
In April, my older grandson and his fiancée had a baby girl. I informally adopted my older grandson’s two half-brothers when their father died. Their lives are important to me. One of those young men has two children. The lives of my extended black family and their extended families are important to me.
I am willing to hear that “Black lives matter,” and counter by saying, “All lives matter.” While it is unequivocally true all lives matter, I can see how saying so might be interpreted as dismissive. So I want to say with all my heart, “Black lives do matter.” If the young man I encountered should see this, I tell him, “You matter to me. I love you and I love America. I want you to enjoy all the opportunity America has to offer. I want us to live, work, and play together in peace and harmony. If we meet again, let’s talk.”
Charlotte Shale
Temple