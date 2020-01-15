Qasem Soleimani, Iran’s top-ranked military leader who had been responsible for over 600 American deaths in the past and a designated terrorist by President Barack Obama and other presidents, was ordered killed by President Donald Trump.
How can House Speaker Nancy Pelosi call this “provocative and disproportionate,” and other Democratic members of Congress indicated they were unconvinced of the need to kill this guy. “President Trump recklessly assassinated Soleimani,” said Rep. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington state. “He had no evidence of an imminent threat or attack.”
This is unbelievable! The guy has killed over 600 Americans. How can you believe he is not planning to kill more? It is sad that Nancy Pelosi and other Democrats, some that hate America and are anti-Semitic, think that killing a despicable terrorist is wrong. Do they hate President Trump so badly that they put the well-being of an Iranian terrorist ahead of the president of the United States?
You might not like President Trump, but he has kept almost all of his campaign promises except for the ones the Democrats have blocked out of hate. No president has done as much for this country as Trump has — booming economy, low unemployment, people off welfare and working, historic low Hispanic and black unemployment (Democrats never did that).
How many Americans believe we should have let this terrorist continue to kill Americans? I am proud of President Trump for his strength and patriotism.
Bill England
Temple