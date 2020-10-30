Oct. 31 is the eve of All Saints Day, when we remember the saints that have gone on to their reward before us.
On that day in Germany in 1517, Dr. Martin Luther, a theology professor at the University of Wittenberg, posted 95 proposals for changes for the Roman Catholic Church on the Castle Church door.
This was a normal way to invite debate. The social media of the day. This became the start of the Protestant Reformation.
In 1934 the congregation of the Rev. Michael King helped him to travel to the historical sites of Christianity from Rome to Jerusalem. He then traveled to Germany to attend the Baptist World Alliance.
Having heard of the work of Martin Luther, pastor King traveled to sites associated with the reformation leader. He gained deepened appreciation for the power of Luther’s protest and salvation by faith alone.
When he arrived home the Rev. King told his son they were going to change their names to Martin Luther King, which he accomplished the following year. His son followed several years later.
Clark Magerkurth
Temple