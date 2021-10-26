Inflation is here! Raging inflation is coming. Do two Temple Independent School District bonds totaling $184.9 million really mix with inflation?
Voting “No” is common sense. More parents are exiting public education. Who knows what TISD enrollment will be later? Will a new school be needed? If so, TISD can call a bond election then.
Vote with your heart. If you care about your friends, neighbors and fellow citizens, vote “No.” Juggling inflated prices for food, housing, utilities, gas, etc., on top increased property taxes, will be a hardship.
Even if you are a fan of TISD bonds, is it right for you to foist increased taxes on fellow citizens when we do not know where inflation will top out?
Vote “No” for Families. Children need viable families, not school improvements.
Temple, we can do this together. We can vote down the TISD bonds. It takes your “No” at the polls Nov. 2 or before. Please vote.
Carole Owen
Temple