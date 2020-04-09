I’m 82 years old, my wife of 62 years is in a nursing home with Alzheimer’s disease – I have to use a walker.
I have not smiled for a long time, until March 11. My caregiver took me to the mall to pick up my new glasses. I couldn’t get the door open, a man came up behind me opened the door, I thanked him.
There was a second set of doors. I couldn’t open that door either. I heard a lady say “go help that man.” I looked down there she was a young girl I’d guess 7 or 8 years old. She didn’t look at me; she opened up the door, making sure the door didn’t bang into my walker. I thanked that young lady 20 times not just for opening that door for me, but for allowing an old man to smile for the first time in a very long time.
Robert Mckina
Temple