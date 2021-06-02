You think it’s bad now! It hasn’t even started! After Gov. Greg Abbott signs this bill, which will not take effect till September, certain people won’t wait — they’ll run to buy guns legal or not! Welcome back to cowboys and Indians and Western cowboy days.
Now did I hear right? Police officers cannot question if you have a permit to carry your guns? Let the bloodshed begin. Thanks state Sen. Charles Schwertner. Nobody said they would take your arms away, you just had to register and carry a permit!
House Bill 1927 is a compromise but how many will adhere to it? There will be more situations like El Paso, massage parlors for Asians, black communities, Hispanics, anybody that has a grudge against minorities!
I’ll say it again. How many guns do you really need? You can only shoot one at a time. Mankind will self-destruct and destroy this world as it is already happening and racism will never die, too much hatred in this world for man or women. Satan is alive and doing well in this world. Trust your faith in the Lord our savior and open your eyes before it’s too late. Just saying.
George P. Avila Sr.
Temple