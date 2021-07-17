In Joseph Raub’s June 29 letter regarding election recounts, he is mystified as to why Democrats are trying to prevent 2020 election recounts, and it would satisfy the electorate to know the “truth.”
The only part of the electorate that doesn’t know the truth is Republicans. Why did Republican lawyers file 86 lawsuits contesting election processes, vote counting and certification processes and lose them all with both Democrat and Republican judges presiding?
Why did Attorney General Barr (Republican) say there was no election fraud? Why did the swing states with Republican state election officers certify Biden and any subsequent recounts or audits performed verify certification of Biden? Why did Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton waste time to investigate Texas election fraud only to find maybe 43 cases, most of which turned out to be address issues and not fraud? Why have all conspiracy theories been debunked? Because the election was the truth and everything after it is the lie.
It’s not incumbent upon the Democrats to prove it was a fair election. I believe Trump lost because of his deplorable management of the COVID-19 situation with no way to hide 400,000 American deaths on his watch. Trump started the fraud line of thought during the summer before the elections, and his base bought into it, along with the many lies he has expressed over the past four years.
Gordon Bennett
Belton