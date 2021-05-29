“Let’s do our part” the mask message on your front page tells us.
Are you kidding me? If you’re worried about the virus get the vaccine. If you’re not worried, move on.
Telling people to continue to mask is ridiculous. The vaccine is readily available to those who want it.
I’d like to see people’s faces again, gather and be a community of welcome. It’s time to move on from calling people out for not masking or not getting a vaccine. Let people live their own life. No one wants to be called out for drinking sodas, eating cheeseburgers and cake, or smoking cigarettes.
Your graphic needs to be replaced or removed.
Perhaps put something along the lines of ways to volunteer, send food to a food bank, etc.
This is appalling given the data and resources now available to treat and prevent COVID-19.
Jennifer Swallen
Belton