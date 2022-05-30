The Chinese Communist Party and the Russians have war games together but they claim that they despise what the other is doing. The truth is that they are working together.
The CCP has been loaning money to the African nations for years to build roads and other infrastructure. When they cannot pay it back they take over ports and government facilities.
In Africa most of their food supply comes from the Ukraine, the breadbasket of the world. Putin shot missiles at their grain silos and messed with their grain shipments.
Why ? So that the Red Chinese, who have stored up half of the world’s food supplies (has 20% of the world population ) so that they can be like Joseph in the Bible and tell the people in Africa , give us your gold, silver, diamonds and land, and then they will be slaves for the CCP.
Actually Russia and Red China are working to colonize Africa together. After the CCP took Tibet, the Muslims in the Western parts (and they are using them for body parts and slave labor), then Hong Kong — where they promised that they would stay autonomous. Now the CCP is rigging the elections, shipping communist spies into the country, and persecuting the citizens. They are virtually taking over companies too.
William Luepnitz
Troy