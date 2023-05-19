The Telegram does a great job of reporting both sides of political thought. The letters to the editor vary from the Bible quoting right wingers to the far-left socialists.
But the issue to address — day after day there is a picture of Mr. Marks, and both sides of the aisle are sick of seeing this guy. Once was enough. Our system gives him a fair trial, but the evil in the man shows even in the picture.
He should not be made into a media star. In the future can you please put pictures of the victims with these and similar articles.
Ron Davis
Temple