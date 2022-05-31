The writer of a recent letter to the Telegram clearly misinterpreted and/or misunderstood the information in a previous letter about the unacceptably large number of rejected votes in the recent voting.
The ballots were not rejected because of voter fraud, but instead were rejected because the voters had not dotted every “i” or crossed every “t” and other numerous “traps” the Legislature built into the process of casting a vote as laid out in SB1 from last legislative session.
Voter suppression worked although probably not as well as the legislators had hoped. The Legislature in their next session will probably try to make it harder to vote. Someone has pointed out that voter suppression is, unfortunately, the first symptom of the start of the demise of a democracy.
Ben Liles
Salado