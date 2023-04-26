Oh boy Mr. Avila is on a rant about President Trump. He’s raging about his mouth and I agree that he talks too much about things that give the Democrats fuel for the fire.
But I don’t hear about Joe Biden and the mess he has put our country in (gas, food, debt ceiling, Afghanistan, Hunter). All the Democrats complain about is President Trump’s mouth but they can’t say anything about what he did for our economy.
Everyone needs to open their eyes to the mess that Biden has put us in and I’m sure there are a lot of people out there that would vote for Biden again only to see our country stoop lower than it already has.
Also, I love the Temple Daily Telegram because they print both sides. P.S. I don’t think of Joe Biden as my president, but President Trump was my president and I pray he will return.
Lois Bland
Temple