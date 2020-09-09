It has started again. During the 2016 election season we had 14 Trump/Pence signs stolen from our yard on North Ninth Street. This morning between 6:30 and 9:15 a.m., our two Trump/Pence signs were stolen.
My next-door neighbor’s “We Back the Blue” sign was also stolen. We both reported the thefts to the police, and Temple Police will be watching! We ourselves will have many eyes watching for the next thieves.
I just drove North Ninth Street. Besides ours, another Trump sign is missing today, and two Trump signs from different friends were stolen earlier. I notice that all the Biden/Harris signs are still standing. That definitely sends a message.
Dirty tricks are very one-sided. The rioting and burning is one-sided. The lack of support for our police is one-sided. I am proud to say that Republicans stand for law and order, equal justice for all and free speech, even on this small matter of political signs.
Carole Owen
Temple