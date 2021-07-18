The time for passivity is over.
From now on anyone who asks me for vaccination status will be offered the chance to retract their question. If not I will then file the complaint on my phone in front of them with an invitation to call their supervisor.
Likewise anyone who threatens to shows my status by forcing unvaccinated persons to wear a mask or threatens me with termination for not getting an mRNA shot (calling a horse’s tail a leg does not make it a leg and likewise with calling an mRNA shot a vaccine) is also guilty of coercion to participate in an experimental medical trial which is a violation of federal law, the Consolidated Federal Regulations “Common Rule” and other worldwide directives.
HIPAA Penalties
https://www.hipaaexams.com/blog/what-are-the-penalties-for-hipaa-violations/
This is the official site to report HIPAA violations.
https://ocrportal.hhs.gov/ocr/smartscreen/main.jsf
CFR Violation reporting
https://www.hhs.gov/ohrp/compliance-and-reporting/guidance-on-reporting-incident/index.html
I am done with passivity.
Rayford Brown
Temple