In response to Creed’s and Olson’s letters, I was referring to a period beginning near the end of World War II. There is no comparison between the morality and intent of most of our leaders since and now as compared with 80 or 90 years ago.
In 1944 Franklin D. Roosevelt created a treaty among 22 allied nations that fixed currency exchange rates so rebuilding Europe could be accomplished fairly, efficiently and without excessive profit taking. In 1971 President Richard Nixon abrogated that treaty and floated the dollar for speculators.
I am aware of the Marshall Plan. The U.S. gave over $13 billion (the equivalent of $173 billion today) to rebuild Europe.
In 1953 the U.S. overthrew Mohammad Mosaddegh, elected prime minister of Iran, and installed the Shaw because Iran nationalized its oil.
Then came the Korean War, assassination of President John F. Kennedy, Vietnam War and a policy of perpetual war.
It is true people, churches and institutions donated much food and money many times to needy peoples and nations. Corporations usually donate for advantage. Banks loan at usurious interest rates with “conditionalities.” Governments donate for agendas and use our military to protect our “interests” and “investments.” For example, what about Ukraine and the US/NATO proxy war with Russia? The U.S. and Western nations have continually stolen poor nations’ resources, labor and hope.
Why have West African nations overthrown their governments and ordered France and Chevron to leave? Why are so many petitioning to join BRICS? Why have nations begun to trade via their currencies rather than dollars? Why is Saudi Arabia selling oil in currencies other than the dollar? Why did Saudi Arabia suddenly stop the proxy war in Yemen and make peace with Iran, then both joined BRICS?
Noel S. Cowling
Temple