I will not get these COVID-19 shots. They are made with aborted fetal cells and I am pro-life.
My letter could end here, but I continue. There are FDA-approved multi-use therapeutic drugs and vitamins that successfully treat COVID at home as soon as symptoms begin.
A home treatment guide can be found at www.aapsonline.org.
Doctors in this country and around the world are using these protocols successfully. Sadly, major medical institutions are not. These shots were rushed to production bypassing years of clinical trial and study that all other vaccines endured. Never has an mRNA vaccine been approved for human use because the animal trials were too devastating and harmful.
These shots are not FDA approved. By pushing for Emergency Use Authorization, they had to malign and discredit hydroxychloroquine, ivermectin, etc., drugs that have been used for decades with minimal side effects. If effective treatments were available, Big Pharma could not get Emergency Use Authorization.
As of July 23, 2021, there have been 11,940 deaths resulting from the shots and even more physical adverse effects reported on CDC’s VAERS. See for yourself at www.openvaers.com. The H1N1 vaccine was scrapped after 25 deaths.
Finally, the experimental shot with known catastrophic side effects and moral and religious concerns is being mandated by Baylor Scott & White and others. BSW exemption forms are due Aug. 12. Please research and make a decision based on informed consent. I have made mine and the answer is no.
Nell Brindley
Temple