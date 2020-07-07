“Face masks no longer mandatory for Bell businesses.” Shame, so my purchases continue to go on line.
Dr. Ferenc Korompai
Temple
Editor’s note: This letter was written before Gov. Greg Abbott mandated wearing masks.
Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%..
Isolated thunderstorms early, then partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 75F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Updated: July 7, 2020 @ 4:17 pm
“Face masks no longer mandatory for Bell businesses.” Shame, so my purchases continue to go on line.
Dr. Ferenc Korompai
Temple
Editor’s note: This letter was written before Gov. Greg Abbott mandated wearing masks.