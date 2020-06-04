Many feel the world is out of control right now, governments are lying, people are dying, rights of Americans are being stripped, jobs are being lost, the future is bleak, the economy is weak.
They have no idea what awaits them tomorrow, they are just trying to make it through today. This virus is an invisible enemy no one was prepared for or knew how to fight.
President Trump is not to blame for something no one in America or the world knew about until it jumped borders. It caught all nations by surprise, leaving everyone scrambling to understand this coronavirus. So many loved ones have died, those who were frail and at risk, young, rich, famous, healthy. This virus does not care.
We can ask why, but God has already told us, we are living in a dying world. It is not global warming or people swarming that is destroying it, it is sin and where sin is are godless people. God will not be where godless people are however Satan is.
Those who sin will ultimately destroy the body, mind and soul but those who pass into the Light of the Lord will live in spiritual eternity with God. In a world that looks bleak, there is always Light at the end of the tunnel for those who know God. We must keep watching, keep reaching, keep believing, keep praying. The Truth of God reminds us, “Everyone dies … it is how one lives that really matters.”
Sandy Killough
Rogers