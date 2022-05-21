As inflation continues to ravish the purchasing power of millions of Americans, we are given one excuse after another. They want to blame COVID, pent-up demand, disrupted supply chain and the war in Ukraine. I’m sure all these factors have had some bearing on our current inflation.
However, the biggest factor is the mismanagement of our financial system by our elected leaders. We have one party that wants to create new spending programs before they raise the money to fund these programs. While the other party wants to reduce taxes for the rich before they balance the budget or pay down the national debt.
Both parties have wasted billions of dollars trying to manage COVID. Both parties have given biggest billions of dollars to industries and individuals that were not impacted by COVID. The owners of companies that were not impacted by COVID and received government funds are currently having a party at taxpayer’s expense.
Another factor contributing to our current inflation isthe profiteers. The Bureau of Labor Statistics reported the inflation rate for the last year at 8.5 percent. I have seen some items rise as much as 50 percent.
For our dollar to maintain its value, it has to be treated like it has value. It has to be spent responsibly.
Politicians like to tell us that government spending stimulates the economy and creates jobs. If all of us spent money like our politicians, we would stimulate ourselves into bankruptcy.
Ray Olson
Temple