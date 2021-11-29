Our Declaration of Independence calls for life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness, not for killing children who are alive.
The Democratic administration and the folks in the Democratic Party are working for killing more babies. Any woman who wants to abort a child does not have the right because she did not become pregnant by herself. A man is in the works somewhere.
If you kill a 10-month-old the result is a murder charge.
Many sinful people think that if they can’t hold a live baby in the womb, they have no problem killing a product of God’s creation. One of the 10 Commandments God gave Moses is thou shalt not kill. When a man and a woman marry part of the sacred union says: “That which God hath joined together, let no man put asunder.”
The offspring of a married couple is blessed, as is the parents. Judgment will be deadly.
God says the wages of sin is death. Abortion is sin. If God pulls His hand away from America we are doomed forevermore. Grace will not be ours again.
People like to pick and choose what part of the Bible they want to believe. That is a fatal mistake. God is just, however, He won’t be mocked. He says in His holy word: You are with Me or against Me. Heaven and hell are real.
Lonnie Glenn
Moody