There are lies and obfuscation about controlling inflation. Inflation is not complicated.
Just like at auction, excess money drives the price up on a scarce product. Inflation is too much money chasing too little product.
So what will control inflation? If you increase interest rates to get rid of the excess money you kill business investment and the housing market and then the economy in general and pump more money into the hands of the private banking consortium known as the Federal Reserve.
If you destroy the job market to remove excess money you create unemployment and unemployment insurance pays people to stay home and not create anything. More money is chasing scarce products.
As long as the government borrows (prints) money and gives it to people who do not produce a product in return for the money, inflation will continue.
There is no constitutional authorization for the federal government to take one dollar from one taxpayer and give it to a person of their choosing.
Rayford Brown
Temple