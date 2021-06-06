I have been watching the top thinkers in Washington offer their plan to stop the inflow of immigrants across our Southern border.
Their thinking is that if we send their countries money then they will have better conditions there and they won’t need to come to the USA. We all know that won’t work because the money will be absorbed by the politicians there and the common folks get nothing.
Well, here is my idea. We send the money directly to the common folk. In addition we provide them with free health care, free schooling through college, free child care, free time off for pregnancy, and oh yes, a bonus for unwed mothers.
And, I almost forgot a cash bonus just to help out with the groceries.
In return the recipient only has to vote the straight Democratic ticket in all of the elections in the USA. This is made possible because of the liberalized voting laws in the USA that provides them with mail in ballots that don’t have to be vetted, or require any ID or signature. And, they wouldn’t have to leave their home, and family, or friends. They could skip that long hike across Mexico.
Now, how about that for an idea.
Maybe I ought to run for office.
James D. Fox
Temple