I saw your cartoon with Vice President Joe Biden and his wife. I truly found it very offensive.
They were wearing masks which the CDC has informed us is of great benefit. You made a mockery of his wearing the mask and this followed by the cartoonist’s comment about the duct tape.
You should publicly apologize for this. I never see cartoons of the president or Republican members of Congress, although I could suggest a few. I read this paper mainly for local news, the obits, advertising, etc. I do not read the paper for national news because I have already had access to it.
I do not read your newspaper for your editorial page, as it is too far Republican minded. There is never any criticism of this administration even when they need criticism. That being sad, I am very disappointed in the Telegram and its editorial page.
One other important thing to note — the masks prevent the virus from spreading. Wear one to protect others.
Sandra Wiley
Temple