In response to Mr. Woolley’s letter regarding Temple Independent School District’s addition of Ethnic Studies curriculum, it is my belief that we are a divided society because we have been so willing to remain ignorant of cultures other than our own and unwilling to accept that which one might refer to as “garbage” is actually very important to many Americans, regardless of their creed, culture, or color.
I was honored and humbled to serve as mayor of Temple, a wonderfully diverse community with cultures represented from around the world. As my last term ended, I furthered my education and in May 2020 I graduated with my master’s degree in American Studies from Baylor. My main course of study was the American Civil Rights Movement, which came from my desire to understand so much more of our nation’s history and understand what so many of my friends and the citizens of Temple dealt with throughout their lives.
As Americans, I assure you that the more we are willing to learn from history and not just social media rants and diatribes, we will all be the better for it. These classes will be offered to all students, regardless of race, of which I hope many will be engaged.
If we work just a little harder to put bigotry aside, perhaps future generations will have less garbage to deal with overall. Well done TISD!
Danny Dunn
Temple