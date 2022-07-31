Could you remind operators of low-powered vehicles like bikes and scooters — particularly motorized bikes and scooters — that they should stay to the right side of the road, for their own safety, as specified in Sec. 551.103 of the transportation code (https://statutes.capitol.texas.gov/Docs/TN/htm/TN.551.htm)?
Small vehicles are hard enough for drivers to see when operated within the rules, let alone when ignoring them. And motorized bikes and scooters are much faster — but still too quiet — for both motorists and pedestrians to avoid, making the rules even more vital.
Linda Wilson
Temple