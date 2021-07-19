Those that castrate people who do not want to take the COVID jab, I hope this turns your stomach. Scientists from the Pittsburgh University used scalps from 5-month-old aborted babies implanting their scalps onto rodents. The National Institutes of Health partially funded these experiments. The same one that tells you to vax and to mask.
Center for Medical Progress stated that public information demonstrates that University of Pittsburgh carried out the most barbaric experiments on aborted human infants, including scalping 5-month-old aborted fetuses to stitch onto lab rats.
What’s more, a number of the experiments using aborted baby body parts at the university are funded by U.S. taxpayers through the National Institutes of Health and, in particular, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases office, Center for Medical Progress found in its investigation.
Information comes from public documents, including research published in scientific journals and on the National Institutes of Health website.
Those that swear by Dr. Anthony Fauci and the Centers for Disease Control perhaps you should reassess your position. Go watch the video that is available.
R.F. Thomas
Temple