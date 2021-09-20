We got to Temple as fast as we could in 1978. From Day One, the Telegram made us a part of this community.
We continue to subscribe because of creative, informative and engaging feature columns. Every feature that highlights an area charity, humanitarian and benevolent service organization speaks to the best in us as a community. We can get AP releases anywhere, but only in the Telegram can we connect with our community.
Tim Waits’ feature, “Donaldson cherishes 47 years as Wildcats PA announcer” is a perfect example of honoring a local legend. We personally know of Jody Donaldson’s unwavering dedication and humble behind-the-scenes expertise. Not only Jody’s voice, but his background research, technical proficiency, business and financial knowledge, and his servant’s heart have in all his community activities “let the celebration speak for itself.”
Over decades, Waits’ features saluted the well-known, and not as widely known outside their own towns, local legends. Tim’s well-written articles do not depend on knowing the person because he gives factual, chronological background information as well as human-interest stories.
Another Sports community-building strength is spotlighting an athlete before his/her event. Writers introduce us to a young person who worked hard to build skills and moral character. Each story uses uplifting words that bond us to want these student-athletes to have success in sports and life.
Feature stories are the Telegram’s enduring forte. This is exemplified by Patricia Benoit, creative feature writer, historian and insurance policy for our continued subscription. Benoit’s “Backroads” articles have been our textbook for area historical people, places and events. On the day these columns are collected and published in a book, we will be first in line to invest in our community’s story.
Pam and Rick Low
Belton