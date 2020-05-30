Between politics and COVID-19, I thought I might throw in a true change of pace note to remind people that there is a bit of humor to be found in the world.
A couple years ago my wife and I had the opportunity to have lunch with the President of Hillsdale College (Larry Arnn) and a small group of Hillsdale College students.
Before the lunch began Dr. Arnn told us that we would just have a round table lunch and be discussing Aristotle and Socrates. Naturally, my wife and I were mortified to hear this, but at that point there was no reasonable means of “escape.”
The lunch went well. I am not known as a great listener, but I was quiet as a mouse, knowing anything I said might prompt questions on my opinion of Socrates or Aristotle.
Having taken a self-guided tour of the campus and taken some photos we departed.
Later my wife and I shared some laughs imagining our responses had we been asked for our opinions during the lunch. My wife said if they would have called on her, maybe she could just have asked “do you all have a restroom” and made a quick exit.
I told her that perhaps I could just have said “I think I left the car running” and made my departure.
I highly recommend a Michigan vacation and for you to “google” Hillsdale College.
Gary Adams
Temple