Do you remember Seth Rich? He was the young DNC staff member who was murdered on July 10, 2016, without obvious motive.
There has never been any semblance of a serious effort to find his killer. WikiLeaks immediately offered a $20,000 reward for information which would lead to the conviction of the killer. This implies that Rich may have been the source of the DNC leaks downloaded to WikiLeaks.
Attorney Ty Clevenger made repeated Freedom of Information requests to the FBI for all communications, emails, and documents concerning Seth Rich and his murder. The FBI denied having any such records and communications, claiming, “under penalties of perjury” and “searches which included a three-way phonetic breakdown of the subjects name” there were no reference records responsive to Clevenger’s FOI requests.
Judicial Watch, separately from Clevenger, made a FOI request to the FBI for all correspondence between FBI Head of Counter-Terrorism Peter Strzok and FBI attorney Lisa Page. There was no reference to Seth Rich in the request.
Low and behold! Among the many received by Judicial Watch were seven highly redacted emails concerning Seth Rich and his murder. This is another undeniable fact that the FBI continuously lies, including giving false testimony in court, to protect the dark-siders within our government.
Now that President Trump is free, he can continue to drain the swamp starting with Pompeo, Esper, Wray, Mnuchin and literally hundreds from the State Department and Justice Department.
Noel S. Cowling
Temple