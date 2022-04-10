How is everyone that makes less than $200,000 enjoying their hidden tax? Do you remember when Biden campaigned that people that make under $200,000 a year wouldn’t see their taxes increase.
I knew he was lying because he campaigned on eliminating the oil and gas industry to combat climate change.
Inflation is the hidden tax. Stifling our own domestic production while enriching our en- emies by purchasing their oil only hurt Americans, especially the lower and middle class. Releasing 1 million barrels a day for 6 months is like shooting a BB at a freight train. The United States uses 20 million barrels of oil a day and this won’t make a dent in the prices we pay at the pump.
Strategic reserves are for a time of war, not to drop prices in an election year. Everything we buy because has increased, because of inflation, is a direct result of Democrat policies.
It was insulting when Pete Buttigieg said that if you don’t like the price of gas then buy an electric vehicle. Most people are hurting by almost $4 gas so he suggested we go out and buy a $50,000-plus electric vehicle. How out of touch can you be?
The Fed is raising interest rates to combat runaway inflation. That means your credit card interest rates or adjustable rates on your mortgage will continue higher. The bond market is also predicting a recession, which will lead to layoffs.
This isn’t a red vs. blue debate, it’s reality. Biden (Democrats) are sacrificing your family at the altar of Gaia. It will get worse and I hope everyone plans accordingly, especially if you get laid off.
Richard Lewis
Temple