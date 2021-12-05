I have noticed an up-tick in liberal letters to the editor in the paper lately that excoriate the elected officials of the state of Texas. They seem to find issues that have little relevance to the major issues of today.
These people seem to discount all the good that has been accomplished in the past almost two years. Texas had made a very positive rebound from the COVID-19 disaster that adversely affected us all. Texas has recovered substantially in the area of economic resurgence, the ban on vaccine passports, mandatory masking, and other infringements on a person’s life, liberty and pursuit of happiness.
De-funding the police, no bond for criminals, and flushing the correctional facilities also has been minimal. Securing the southern border has been an issue, but the state has exerted as much control as they are able without the federal government being willing to do their job.
I am bothered by one specific observation I have made lately. With the increase in liberal letters, I have also noticed an increase in the number of vehicles driving on the streets sporting license plates from California, New York, (insert blue state). These vehicles are wearing these plates longer than legally allowed if they have moved to the state.
If these people have moved to Texas to escape the stupidity of their former home state (and weren’t the ones who voted to make it that way), I say welcome, and please properly register your vehicle. If, on the other hand, they are here to turn Texas in the dumpster fire that their home state is, I can personally give them directions to the nearest exit from this great state.
David Blankemeier
Temple