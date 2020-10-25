Many people recognize the fact that the mainstream media is biased against Trump.
Let’s imagine how it would be if they liked Trump. Here are several examples of how headlines and stories might appear. Headline: “Democrat Senators opposed to appointing a woman to the Supreme Court.” Factual but misleading.
Headline: “Democrats refuse to trust efficiency of masks against Covid-19.” Democrats demand excessive social distancing in addition to wearing masks at polling stations. The resulting reduction in the number of voting machines due to limited space has created long lines stretching for blocks. Many voters, unwilling or unable to stand in line, have left without casting their vote. Democrats expected to accuse Trump of voter suppression if Biden loses the election.
Headline: “Desperate Democrats launch Operation Super Spreader.” In a last ditch attempt to reinforce the fear and panic, Democrats have implemented a devious plan to help spread the coronavirus. They have deployed their activists, armed with the virus, to all locations where large numbers of people are expected to gather. Their initial test of the system, although promising, was also disappointing. Their operative successfully released the virus but apparently the White House ventilation system diluted the virus resulting in a less than lethal dose infecting the president. An unnamed source in the DNC stated that they have been assured that the problem has been fixed and massive results are expected very soon.
Next time, we’ll pretend that the FBI is unbiased.
Gene Janicek
Buckholts