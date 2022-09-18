It has been nice lately to not turn on the TV and watch people protesting in the streets over the recent Roe vs. Wade decision regarding abortion.
There is good news for those still apoplectic, you can still abort your baby. There are states that will welcome you to come there if you bring cash. Then, there are some “woke” companies that will pay your doctor’s bill for you to kill your baby.
There was a half-page story in the Telegram on Sept. 5 with a photo of a lesbian couple. The 24-year-old girl said she would get her tubes tied soon and the Supreme Court decision cinched that for her. Wait, you are a lesbian … maybe I am overthinking it.
As I watched protests go on for weeks, I observed groups that made up the crowds. Most were the millennial girls that have never experienced traumas and dramas over many years. (Which most all of us old people have.)
Then, there were the college-aged men with their pencil necks, toothpick arms, chanting and carrying their signs with misspelled words.
A lot of the women looked like they should be in a feed lot in San Angelo. The last group was the old men in my age group, 50 to 90. They had their white or gray ponytails in full display and bald on top.
Medically speaking, if anyone knows what orifice a baby would be delivered from if one of the young guys or old men get pregnant, please inform the rest of us as a public service.
Gary Adams
Temple