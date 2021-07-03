“Love one another the way I loved you” (John 15:12).
This morning, I stepped out to put trash in the container on the curb. A car was coming down and I waved as the car passed our house. The car slowed down and the driver stopped.
I saw the driver put down his window. I went to the window. The driver, Arthur, asked if I needed help. What a good deed to a stranger! We shook hands and offered good day salutations and went on our ways. I prayed that the Lord would bless Arthur for his kindness.
In the turmoil of these days, this encounter showed that love has no boundaries. Arthur is a black man. I am a white woman.
Debbie Melton
Temple