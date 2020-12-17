Pamela Neal’s letter of Dec. 15 attacking Peter Jessup’s views on mask wearing had my attention — until her last paragraph.
I myself always wear a mask outside the house, assuming that even if masks are only slightly effective, something is better than nothing and there’s no downside I can see.
But she repeats the canard that President Donald Trump advocated injecting bleach into the lungs. I’ll bet Neal knows the truth: Trump mentioned in passing a medical theory being floated at the time that treating the lungs with some unspecified “disinfectant” might be useful. The idea seems to have disappeared so maybe it wasn’t so great. But Trump didn’t dream it up. Democrats quickly changed “disinfectant” to “bleach” and practically had Trump killing people with Clorox.
The left’s sheer black-hearted malice in attacking Trump in even the most trivial ways is astounding and near criminal in sowing confusion about the disease for political gain. Yes, Trump himself added to the mess, but vaccines are being injected in mid-December from a standing start in the spring. Reckless, half-crazy Donald Trump made that happen.
Can you imagine any Democrat accomplishing that? God bless President Trump.
Tony Howe
Salado