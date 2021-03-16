The private electric grid for much of the state, ERCOT, on purpose was not regulated and caused the outages.
Gov. Greg Abbott falsely stated that it was wind turbines (a small source of energy in the state) which were to blame (better and well-maintained wind turbines in northern frigid countries work perfectly well there), while coal, gas, etc. sources provide most of it here. Abbott backtracked when it was revealed that it was ERCOT causing the misery.
There need not be great problems from the weather, though now what the U.S. emits into the air contributes to global warming which leads to violent weather patterns. All this from the anti-human policies of Republican leaders such as bad dad Ted Cruz who cowardly implicated his daughters until it was revealed that it was him and his wife who initiated their abandonment of people dying here. Such deadly policies are on par with others such as Trump and Bush before him, whether in regard to the outages, global warming, the pandemic, the racist rioting in the Capitol or the illegal invasion of Iraq. Ya basta!
Jose Martinez
Temple