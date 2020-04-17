Small businesses are the heart of the Central Texas community, and like most small business owners across the country, we are hurting. During these challenging times, our state and local leaders are working tirelessly for our communities. But recent actions from elected officials in Austin lead me to believe some leaders have misaligned priorities during this crisis.
I run an advertising firm in Belton and am thankful to see leaders in Washington putting politics aside to help people in this unprecedented time. Private companies in my sector are also stepping up, like Google and Facebook, who are providing welcome relief. Google committed $800 million to help small businesses and Facebook is offering $100 million in cash grants and advertising credits.
While I am a conservative and support our attorney general, I worry that his priorities are misaligned during this outbreak. I recently read that he is continuing his investigation into Google. With ample work to be done around the virus, and Big Tech companies stepping up to help those in need, it is a misuse of precious resources to continue such an investigation right now.
I have seen the good work that Attorney General Paxton is doing on price gouging in Texas. The resources we are using to investigate Google would be better utilized tracking down people looking to profit off this emergency and harm our fellow Texans. The attorney general should rethink his position on the Google investigation, and dedicate the time and effort saved to more pressing needs.
Heather Presley
Belton