How did a 17-year-old get a couple of AR-15s? He did not even have a driver’s license. He knew what he was planning on doing and told other people that he planned on something that next day. So someone else had to buy it for him.
I know that it was not his grandma (the one he shot). But he may have shot her to cover up who did buy it for him. Years ago when Obama was in office Eric Holder and him gave machine guns, automatic weapons and hand grenades to the drug cartel. One of the rifles was used to kill a young girl at her birthday party in Mexico. Then another was found in the hands of a man trying to stop picture drawings of Mohammed in Dallas.
We do know that the drug cartel and the Iranian regime were working together right there by El Paso. Right where these murders occurred. We had been expecting them to come across the border and to do something just like this.
Obama used the parents of his top adviser in Chicago, who wrote a book on how to destroy America. Usually the apple does not fall too far from the tree. The Iranian Communist Muslim member of the Muslim Sisterhood threatened all Americans saying, whoever is not for us is against us. And there will be hell to pay.
William Luepnitz
Troy
Editor's note: Salvador Ramos, identified as the gunman in the Uvalde school schooting, was 18 and legally bought his weapons himself.