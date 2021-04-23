Relative to Nancy Glasscock’s recent letter to the editor concerning proven voter fraud and gun deaths, while she was counting gun deaths she overlooked (conveniently?) the number of abortions — 619,591 reported to the CDC for 2018 (last data I could find quickly) and that 58 percent of those reported abortions were women in their 20s.
What about the abortions that were not reported? And how about the deaths attributed to drunk drivers; and don’t forget the deaths by suicide; or those deaths caused by drowning, cancer, stroke, heart attack, industrial accidents and on and on? Again Ms. Glasscock overlooks the fact that death is a fact of life — about 8,000 people die every day in the U.S.A. from all causes — not just from guns.
It’s uncertain whether or not there are any deaths attributed to voter fraud?
Patrick Callahan
Belton