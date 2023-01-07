The Republicans won a slim majority in the House of Representatives. We have watched their totally chaotic attempts to elect a Speaker.
They are quick to tell us how great they will be to govern. We have been through 13 votes with more to come and they still cannot elect a Republican leader.
Rep. Kevin McCarthy has given away everything to the point of impotency and is now crawling to those insurrectionist, anarchists, and coup plotters begging for their votes. The Republicans cannot even manage a peaceful transition within their own caucus.
McCarthy has no core and has no hope of governing. If McCarthy ever gets to be Speaker, he will then be captain of his own Titanic. What you are witnessing now will be what you will be witnessing for the next 2 years.
Randy Broussard
Belton