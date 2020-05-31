This is in defense of the Temple Daily Telegram and a response to Robert Burke’s letter published on May 21. I believe that the Telegram provides a great balanced mix of editorials that present several different views of events that are occurring in our world.
What is evident in Mr. Burke’s editorial is he appears to take the position that anybody that doesn’t agree with his liberal view of the world should be silenced. Liberals have been taking this approach for years by preventing speakers who they disagree with from speaking on college campuses and shouting them down in public being two blatant examples.
Censorship is their avenue to gain and keep power. A review of Mr. Burke’s preferred editorialist in my opinion places his political ideology somewhere adjacent to Bernie Sanders.
Finally, the CNN cartoon that Mr. Burke is offended about is based on the agreement that CNN entered into with the Chinese government for broadcast rights. CNN is required to send their signal through a Chinese government satellite which China can then censor to their liking.
Having over 15 years of business experience dealing with the Chinese I know you do not get anything from China unless they get something important to them in return. Maybe that’s why CNN treats China so favorably in their broadcasts.
Mr. Burke might feel comfortable receiving his news from a network that is influenced by the Chinese government. I prefer a more unbiased independent source.
Larry Allis
Temple