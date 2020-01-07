We’re embarking upon a new year, and a subject on my heart is the caregiver. When someone becomes incapacitated, everyone’s heart goes out to the sick or injured person. They pray for them and wish them well as they should. But not many think of the persons who support those who are sick/injured. Whether full-time or part-time, caregivers’ lives change at the onset of taking up that role.
The sick/injured and caregivers become a team. While one is dependent on the other, they’re parts of a whole that allow the dependent one to receive important care they need and deserve. Caregiving is a good and right thing to do. No one knows when they’ll need a caregiver. Injuries and illnesses are nondiscriminatory and can strike anyone at any time.
If you know someone who is a caregiver, look them in the eye and ask them how they are doing. Ask if you can take their loved one to an appointment or stay with them for a short time while the caregiver takes a self-care break. Caregivers should check into the support groups mentioned in the Tuesday Health Briefs and Support Groups section of the Telegram.
Peter Rosenberger, a caregiver for his wife for 30 years, has a helpful website. His ministry is called Hope for the Caregiver, and his website is www.hopeforthecaregiver.com. There you can find podcasts from his radio show as well as stations where you can listen to the radio show. Caregivers should make a New Year’s resolution to take a minute for themselves. Let others help. In fact, ask others to help.
Cheryl Van Dam
Temple