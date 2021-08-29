Do you not see the plea to get vaccinated? Local hospitals are overrun with non-vaccinated folks, some of whom are ending up in ICU beds.
So many are still questioning the reason for getting the COVID-19 vaccination. It’s all over the news with reasons why you should. It’s very hard to believe that so many are not heeding the plea to put a stop to this virus.
Yes us vaccinated folks can get the new delta strain that developed. Viruses are tricky and can mutate to a much stronger version, which seems to be what has happened. The thing is that vaccinated folks can and may get the new virus but have a better chance of not ending up in ICU.
If your surrounding family is vaccinated it is more likely that they will not get it from you, but once again if they do it may be a lighter case.
Now that school is started it is a wise decision to have your children wear a mask. Get your teenagers vaccinated and still encourage them to wear a mask.
This delta virus is spreading like wildfire. The only way we will get this under control is if we follow the health officials that are constantly advising us on the necessity of vaccinations.
We can rant and rave about our rights, etc., but you know we live in a world of rules.
Do you want to run that “red light” just because it is a “rule” to stop? Do that and kill someone, and see what happens, it may not be just ICU (there are no beds there).
Don’t be complacent about doing your part to end this “war.”
Virginia Wallace
Temple