Talk about the best laid plans of mice and men going awry! Check this out.
Gov. Abbott hatched a smugly satisfying scheme to deal with at least some of the immigrants who had come across the border and at the same time stick it to Democrats in Democratically-led cities: transport the immigrants to those cities like Washington, D.C., and New York City, and let those people in those cities deal with the immigrants! Very clever!
And so the plan was put into place and large numbers of immigrants were bused to D.C., and New York. Another Democrat-led city was been added to the list, Chicago.
A recent analysis shows that it has cost Texas taxpayers millions of dollars to transport those immigrants from Texas to the targeted cities. But a very definitely unintended consequence has resulted: the immigrants are very grateful for being moved far inland where they are finding jobs and otherwise becoming gainfully employed. It also seems that the “word” has spread and it has influenced even more people to make plans to move north into the U.S. in hopes of benefitting from such a boon!
Oopsy! Well-thought out plan, governor!!
Ben Liles
Salado