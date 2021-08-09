Now comes Ray Perryman citing CNBC as a reliable economic forecasting organization, which recently ranked Texas only fourth nationally as a top state for business.
And who is CNBC? CNBC is a pay television news channel owned by NBC Universal News. And both of these entities are indirectly owned by Comcast, which is headquartered in Englewood, N.J.
Perryman cites specifics in the only fourth national ranking including “policies that run counter to inclusiveness.” Only fourth, Ray?
These examples include proposed restrictions on voting and LGBTQ rights.
Other examples Perryman cites from the report include the states underfunded public health system, nation’s highest rate of uninsured (exacerbated by the refusal to adopt Medicaid expansion) and low COVID-19 vaccination rate.
While I do not doubt the inclusion of all of the above in the CNBC report, I do doubt the integrity of the source, CNBC. The leftist-leaning programming of all NBC news outlets is of significance. If the manner in which we approach public policy resolution in Texas is less than acceptable to the authors of the report, please remain in the womb of leftist misinformation propaganda in the New York-New Jersey area and leave us be.
Gene Deutscher
Temple