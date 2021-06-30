Texas State Teachers Association President Ovidia Molina replied to Gov. Greg Abbott’s order to unmask in public schools, saying that he should have waited for the Centers for Disease Control to issue new guidelines.
“I’m not safe, I’m not safe, I’m not safe is the feeling that we have constantly,” she said from a previous interview. It is the classic “woke” propaganda that the sky is falling.
Italy, France and Germany joined Ireland, the Netherlands, Denmark, Norway, Iceland and Bulgaria in March in halting use of AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine over concerns of serious side effects.
Perhaps she should ask the CDC, which is controlled by China, how many people have died after taking the jab?
Your chances of getting hit by a meteorite is .049 percent; the odds of dying of COVID are .017 percent. Ms. Molina would be better served telling the kids to wear a helmet instead of a mask. “The sky is falling.”
R.F. Thomas
Temple