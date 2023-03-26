In her column of Tuesday, March 21, Susan Estrich wonders “why all of a sudden” the national panic against Drag Queen Story Hour?
Hasn’t drag been around, well, forever? Her answer: this is a political wedge issue cooked up by right wing culture warriors. After all drag is merely about tolerance, love and acceptance, right?
Not quite. Far from being a spontaneous outburst of joy Drag Queen Story Hour is an organized 501c(3)non-profit founded in (where else?) San Francisco in 2015. Its purpose isn’t promoting acceptance (try reading the Gospels for that).
Its real purpose is to force the vast (and real) diversity of young life into the narrow channel of San Francisco style self absorption and sexual obsession. Drag Queen Story Hour is for love and tolerance the way the ban-the-bomb movement of the ’50s and ’60s was for world peace. In fact it was for nuclear disarmament in the face of Soviet aggression and was funded mainly by the Communist Party.
Look behind the makeup and the wigs — they are hiding something ugly.
Tony Howe
Salado