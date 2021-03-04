Less than a month in office and already President Joe Biden has made Canada mad, destroyed thousands of jobs, opened the borders so more illegals can enter the U.S., and given millions of illegals already in the U.S. legal status to get American citizenship ahead of immigrants who entered the U.S. legally. The travel ban was lifted, making the spreading of diseases even worse; China can enter the U.S., making the Biden family happy; and a proposed $15 minimum wage increase will cost jobs or reduced hours as the small businesses can’t afford to pay higher wages. The list goes on.
Biden seems to think he is now Merlin the Magician and with his magic pen can instantly delete what he, Vice President Kamala Harris and House Speaker Nancy Pelosi don’t want, despite of who is hurt by the problems that have and will continue to occur.
When are the Trump haters going to take off their blindfolds and realize what is happening to American because of Biden and the majority of Democrats? The hate for Trump has been very deep even before Trump took office as president and still hasn’t stopped.
Who really chose the majority of Biden’s Cabinet from the Obama/Biden administration?
I realize that a lot of you who are reading this may not agree with me, which is your right as a American citizen, just as it is my right to express how I feel. How much longer are we going to have these and other freedoms?
Martha Merath
Temple