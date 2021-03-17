We are living through extraordinary times.
Fortunately, we already have the roadmap to navigate our way through such perilous days thanks to a timeless Holy Book.
One of our problems today is that many people are going out of their way to find fault and judge others. What does The Book say? “Why do you look at the speck in your brother’s eye, but don’t notice the log that is in your own eye?”
Many of us are choosing to follow certain leaders and political and social philosophies. Are we on a good path? The answer: “By their fruit you will recognize them. Do people pick grapes from thorn bushes or figs from thistles? Make a tree good and its fruit will be good, or make a tree bad and its fruit will be bad. A tree is known by its fruit.”
Many people are acting self-satisfied and with intolerance and shaming those who believe differently or don’t follow their group.
The answer? “Pride comes before destruction, and an arrogant spirit before a fall. Many who are first will be last, and many who are last will be first.”
Tempers are short today, and people are on edge. The answer? “My dear brothers and sisters: Everyone should be quick to listen, slow to speak and slow to become angry. Then we pursue the things which make for peace and the building up of one another.”
Many people today are pursuing earthly riches without regard for consequences or seeking matters of the spirit. What does The Book say? “It is very hard for a rich person to enter the Kingdom of Heaven.” Our challenging times require the greatest wisdom.
Don Cillo
Temple