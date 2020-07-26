In the future, there could be a new name for Fort Hood. Fort Hood at its inception was a major location for the army’s tank destroyer division training facility in World War II.
George Patton served with the General John Pershing against Pancho Villa in Mexico, where automobiles were first used in combat by the U.S. Army. Patton was appointed in World War I as the first officer in the new U.S. Army Tank Corps. Gen. Patton led the Seventh Army in North Africa and Sicily. After the Normandy invasion in June 1944, Gen. Patton led the Third Army through France and help in the Battle of the Bulge, reaching Bastogne on Dec. 26, 1944.
Although Patton was not without a few faults, it should be given a strong consideration into replacing the Fort Hood name with Fort George Patton if such a change takes place.
John Ashby
Temple